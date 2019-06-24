CHICAGO (CBS) — “There’s a saying, that you have to hate to lose before you like to win and I hate to lose,” said Kirby Dach, the Chicago Blackhawks first round draft pick.
CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reports on the centerpiece of the Blackhawks 2019 draft class.
18-year-old Kirby Dach says it’s been a whirlwind since the Blackhawks selected him third overall pick on Friday. The talented offensive centerman is multi-dimensional, but said he needs to add a little bulk to his 6′ 4″, 198 lb. frame in order to make the team out of training camp.
“For me to get into camp, I’m going to make the decision tough on the management group to send me back (to minors in the Western Hockey League) and give them every reason to keep me here,” Dach said.
“I think anytime a parent gets to see their child live their dream, it’s just a humbling experience,” said Hilary Dach, Kirby’s mom.
“He’s got the skill to play with the high skilled-level players. He can make plays that will wow you. I think we’ve got a special player here,” says Stan Bowman, Blackhawks General Manager.
Among the Blackhawks’ third overall picks, two of them were in attendance Monday: Denis Savard and Eddie Olczyk. Of course there’s also Jonathan Toews. Kirby Dach has some big shoes to live up to.
“For my name to be called, it’s surreal and I am going to prove them right that I was the right choice,” said Dach.