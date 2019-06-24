CHICAGO (CBS) — The northbound express lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed Monday morning, after a hit-and-run crash near 59th Street.
Illinois State Police said a car was stopped behind two Illinois Department of Transportation trucks conducting maintenance in the right lane near 59th Street around 9:45 a.m., when another vehicle crashed into the back of the car.
The car that caused the crash fled the scene. The driver whose car was struck was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.
All northbound express lanes were closed after the crash, and traffic was diverted into the local lanes at 69th Street.