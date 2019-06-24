The Chicago, Illinois, downtown skyline including the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, is seen from the air at sunset, February 15, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)Chicago skyline. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a nail spa to a soul food restaurant, read on to see the newest hot spots to land around town.
Pink Nail Spa
A newcomer to Bucktown, Pink Nail Spa is a nail salon that’s located at 2204 W. North Ave.
Stop by for a manicure or pedicure.
Bettie Lou’s
New to 5633 N. Ashland Ave. in Edgewater is Bettie Lou’s, a traditional American, soul food and Caribbean spot.
Look for chicken and waffles, jerk chicken, wings and more on the menu.
La Vecchia Trattoria
Stroll past 7419 W. Irving Park Road in Belmont Heights and you’ll find La Vecchia Trattoria, an Italian and Mediterranean spot, offering pizza and more.
On the menu, look for salads, wraps, soups and sandwiches.