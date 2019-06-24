  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago businesses, Chicago Restaurants, restaurants
The Chicago, Illinois, downtown skyline including the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, is seen from the air at sunset, February 15, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)Chicago skyline. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)


Bettie Lou’s | Photo: Craig B./Yelp

Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a nail spa to a soul food restaurant, read on to see the newest hot spots to land around town.

Pink Nail Spa

Photo: Pink Nail Spa/Yelp

A newcomer to Bucktown, Pink Nail Spa is a nail salon that’s located at 2204 W. North Ave.

Stop by for a manicure or pedicure.

Bettie Lou’s

Photo: Bettie Lou’s/Yelp

New to 5633 N. Ashland Ave. in Edgewater is Bettie Lou’s, a traditional American, soul food and Caribbean spot.

Look for chicken and waffles, jerk chicken, wings and more on the menu.

La Vecchia Trattoria

Photo: Bolivar G./Yelp

Stroll past 7419 W. Irving Park Road in Belmont Heights and you’ll find La Vecchia Trattoria, an Italian and Mediterranean spot, offering pizza and more.

On the menu, look for salads, wraps, soups and sandwiches.