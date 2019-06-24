CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four cars were damaged by gunfire early Sunday, after a shootout in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, which sent people on the nearby sidewalk running for cover.

Police said, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to several calls of shots fired on the , and found for vehicles that had been damaged by bullets.

One witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said two groups of teenagers were shooting at each other at the intersection of Harrison Street and Denvir Avenue.

Surveillance video from one nearby home shows a handful of people walking out of an alley just north of Harrison Street, just moments before a group of people get out of a car stopped on Denvir Avenue and begin shooting in their direction. The shooters continue firing for about 30 seconds before getting back in the car and driving away.

Another video from a different home does not show the shooting, but did capture the sound of dozens of gunshots ringing out.

“The brazenness of this incident highlights a terror that a lot of people in my neighborhood suffer as a result of a ongoing gang feud in the area. Police have done little to slow it down and the violence has only seemed to escalate,” the witness wrote in an email to CBS 2.

No injuries were reported, but the witness said in addition to the damaged vehicles, several homes also were struck by bullets.

Police said two guns and several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.