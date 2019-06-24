  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:4th of July fireworks, Firework Displays, Illinois, where to watch fireworks


CHICAGO (CBS) — Celebrate the Fourth of July with these firewroks shows around the Chicagoland area. Much of this information comes courtesy of Fireworks in Illinois.

Antioch
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Williams Park Pavillion
874 Main St
in Antioch, Illinois 60002

Aurora

Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:00 p.m.
WhereRiverEdge Park
360 N Broadway St 
AuroraIllinois 60505
Bartlett
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
WhereSouth Stearns and South Bartlett Roads 
BartlettIllinois 60103
Batavia
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
WhereWatch from Engstrom Park
326 Millview Drive 
BataviaIllinois 60510
Beecher
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Firemen’s Park
673 Penfield St 
BeecherIllinois 60401
Bensenville
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex
735 E. Jefferson 
BensenvilleIllinois 60106
Bolingbrook
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:25 p.m.
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club
2001 Rodeo Drive 
BolingbrookIllinois 60490
Buffalo Grove
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Ernie Karge Rotary Village Green
260 N. Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo GroveIllinois
Chicago
Dates: Every Wednesday (9:30pm) and Saturday (10:15pm) from May 26 through September 1, 2019
Where: Navy Pier; best viewing from Dock Stage; 600 E Grand Ave
in Chicago, Illinois 60611
Deerfield
Date:  July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Brickyards Park
Fountain View Drive 
DeerfieldIllinois 60015
Downers Grove
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th St. and Lemont Rd.
Downers Grove, IL
Evanston
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Sheridan Rd & Church St 
EvanstonIllinois 60201
Evergreen Park
Date:  July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where:Duffy Park
9101 S. Ridgeway 
Evergreen ParkIllinois 60805
Frankfort
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9 p.m.
Where: Main Park on Nebraska Street
FrankfortIllinois
Glen Ellyn
Date:  July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Lake Ellyn Park
645 Lenox Road
Glen EllynIllinois 60137
Glencoe
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Lakefront Park
55 Hazel Ave 
GlencoeIllinois 60022
Glenview
Date:  July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Gallery Park
Patriot & Navy Blvd 
GlenviewIllinois 60026

Hawthorn Woods

Date:  July 3, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Community Park

42 Park View Lane 
Hawthorn WoodsIllinois 60047
Highland Park
Date:  July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Wolters Field
1080 Park Ave West 
Highland ParkIllinois 60035
Itasca 
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Hamilton Lakes
Park Blvd 
ItascaIllinois 60143
Joliet
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium Park
3000 W Jefferson St 
JolietIllinois 60435
Lake Zurich
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:15pm
Where: Paulus Park
200 S. Rand Road
Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047
Lemont
Date:  July 3, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where:Centennial Park
16028 127th St 
LemontIllinois 60439
Libertyville
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Butler Lake Park
500 Lake Street
Libertyville, IL 60048
McHenry
Date: Saturday, July 7, 2019 at dusk
Where: Petersen Park
4300 Petersen Park Road
McHenry, Illinois
Morton Grove
Date:  July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Harrar Park
6250 Dempster 
Morton GroveIllinois 60053
Mount Prospect
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park
1500 W. Central Road 
Mount ProspectIllinois 60056
Naperville
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Naperville Rib Fest
West Street Garden Plot parking lot
700 S West Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Oak Brook
Date:  July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York Roads
31st Street 
Oak BrookIllinois 60523
Oak Park
Date: July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Oak Park and River Forest High School
Near East Avenue and Lake Street
Oak Park, Illinois
Orland Park
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
15600 West Avenue
Orland Park, Illinois
Oswego
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 pm
Rain date: July 5, 2019 at 9:30 pm
Where: Prairie Point Community Park
Prairie Point Elementary School grounds between Plainfield and Grove Roads
Oswego, Illinois
Palatine
Date:  July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Community Park 
250 E. Wood St.
PalatineIllinois 60067
Palos Heights
Date:  July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Memorial Park | Fireworks over Lake Katherine
7607 west College Drive 
Palos HeightsIllinois 60466
Park Ridge
Date:  July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Maine East High School
2601 West Dempster St 
Park RidgeIllinois 60068
Pingree Grove
Date: July 5, 2019
Where: Baseball Complex
1125 Wester Blvd.
Pingree Grove, IL 60140
Plainfield
Date:  July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Plainfield Central High School
24120 W. Fort Beggs Dr. 
PlainfieldIllinois 60544
Romeoville
Date:  July 3, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Deer Crossing Park
RomeovilleIllinois 60446
Roselle
Date:  July 3, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Lake Park High School West
500 West Bryn Mawr Ave 
RoselleIllinois 60172
Skokie
Date:  July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Niles West High School
5701 Oakton St. 
SkokieIllinois 60076
South Holland
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:10 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park
South Holland, Illinois
Streamwood
Date: July 4, 2019 at  9:30 p.m.
Where: Dolphin Park on Park Blvd.
Streamwood, Illinois
Streator
Date:  July 3, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Streator Township High School football field
202 West Lincoln Ave 
StreatorIllinois 61364
Tinley Park
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: McCarthy Park
16801 W 80th Ave 
Tinley ParkIllinois 60477
Vernon Hills
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:30pm at Dusk
Where: Century Park
1001 Lakeview Pkwy 
Vernon HillsIllinois 60061
Wauconda
Date:  July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Cook Park
700 N Main St 
WaucondaIllinois 60084
Wilmette
Date:  July 3, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gillson Park
Sheridan Road and Michigan Avenue 
WilmetteIllinois 60091
Winnetka
Date:  July 4, 2019 at 9:20pm
Where: Duke Childs Field
1321 Willow Road 
WinnetkaIllinois 60093
Woodridge
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road
Woodridge, IL 60517
Woodstock
Date:  July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Emricson Park
900 W. South St 
WoodstockIllinois 60098