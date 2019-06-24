CHICAGO (CBS) — Celebrate the Fourth of July with these firewroks shows around the Chicagoland area. Much of this information comes courtesy of Fireworks in Illinois.
Antioch
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Williams Park Pavillion
874 Main St
in Antioch, Illinois 60002
Aurora
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: RiverEdge Park
360 N Broadway St
Aurora, Illinois 60505
Bartlett
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: South Stearns and South Bartlett Roads
Bartlett, Illinois 60103
Batavia
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Watch from Engstrom Park
326 Millview Drive
Batavia, Illinois 60510
Beecher
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Firemen’s Park
673 Penfield St
Beecher, Illinois 60401
Bensenville
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex
735 E. Jefferson
Bensenville, Illinois 60106
Bolingbrook
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:25 p.m.
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club
2001 Rodeo Drive
Bolingbrook, Illinois 60490
Buffalo Grove
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Ernie Karge Rotary Village Green
260 N. Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, Illinois
Chicago
Dates: Every Wednesday (9:30pm) and Saturday (10:15pm) from May 26 through September 1, 2019
Where: Navy Pier; best viewing from Dock Stage; 600 E Grand Ave
in Chicago, Illinois 60611
Deerfield
Date: July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Brickyards Park
Fountain View Drive
Deerfield, Illinois 60015
Downers Grove
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th St. and Lemont Rd.
Downers Grove, IL
Evanston
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Sheridan Rd & Church St
Evanston, Illinois 60201
Evergreen Park
Date: July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where:Duffy Park
9101 S. Ridgeway
Evergreen Park, Illinois 60805
Frankfort
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9 p.m.
Where: Main Park on Nebraska Street
Frankfort, Illinois
Glen Ellyn
Date: July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Lake Ellyn Park
645 Lenox Road
Glen Ellyn, Illinois 60137
Glencoe
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Lakefront Park
55 Hazel Ave
Glencoe, Illinois 60022
Glenview
Date: July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Gallery Park
Patriot & Navy Blvd
Glenview, Illinois 60026
Hawthorn Woods
Date: July 3, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Community Park
42 Park View Lane
Hawthorn Woods, Illinois 60047
Highland Park
Date: July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Wolters Field
1080 Park Ave West
Highland Park, Illinois 60035
Itasca
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Hamilton Lakes
Park Blvd
Itasca, Illinois 60143
Joliet
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium Park
3000 W Jefferson St
Joliet, Illinois 60435
Lake Zurich
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:15pm
Where: Paulus Park
200 S. Rand Road
Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047
Lemont
Date: July 3, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where:Centennial Park
16028 127th St
Lemont, Illinois 60439
Libertyville
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Butler Lake Park
500 Lake Street
Libertyville, IL 60048
McHenry
Date: Saturday, July 7, 2019 at dusk
Where: Petersen Park
4300 Petersen Park Road
McHenry, Illinois
Morton Grove
Date: July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Harrar Park
6250 Dempster
Morton Grove, Illinois 60053
Mount Prospect
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park
1500 W. Central Road
Mount Prospect, Illinois 60056
Naperville
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Naperville Rib Fest
West Street Garden Plot parking lot
700 S West Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Oak Brook
Date: July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York Roads
31st Street
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
Oak Park
Date: July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Oak Park and River Forest High School
Near East Avenue and Lake Street
Oak Park, Illinois
Orland Park
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
15600 West Avenue
Orland Park, Illinois
Oswego
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 pm
Rain date: July 5, 2019 at 9:30 pm
Where: Prairie Point Community Park
Prairie Point Elementary School grounds between Plainfield and Grove Roads
Oswego, Illinois
Palatine
Date: July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
250 E. Wood St.
Palatine, Illinois 60067
Palos Heights
Date: July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Memorial Park | Fireworks over Lake Katherine
7607 west College Drive
Palos Heights, Illinois 60466
Park Ridge
Date: July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Maine East High School
2601 West Dempster St
Park Ridge, Illinois 60068
Pingree Grove
Date: July 5, 2019
Where: Baseball Complex
1125 Wester Blvd.
Pingree Grove, IL 60140
Plainfield
Date: July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Plainfield Central High School
24120 W. Fort Beggs Dr.
Plainfield, Illinois 60544
Romeoville
Date: July 3, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Deer Crossing Park
Romeoville, Illinois 60446
Roselle
Date: July 3, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Lake Park High School West
500 West Bryn Mawr Ave
Roselle, Illinois 60172
Skokie
Date: July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Niles West High School
5701 Oakton St.
Skokie, Illinois 60076
South Holland
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:10 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park
South Holland, Illinois
Streamwood
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Dolphin Park on Park Blvd.
Streamwood, Illinois
Streator
Date: July 3, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Streator Township High School football field
202 West Lincoln Ave
Streator, Illinois 61364
Tinley Park
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: McCarthy Park
16801 W 80th Ave
Tinley Park, Illinois 60477
Vernon Hills
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30pm at Dusk
Where: Century Park
1001 Lakeview Pkwy
Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061
Wauconda
Date: July 3, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Cook Park
700 N Main St
Wauconda, Illinois 60084
Wilmette
Date: July 3, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gillson Park
Sheridan Road and Michigan Avenue
Wilmette, Illinois 60091
Winnetka
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:20pm
Where: Duke Childs Field
1321 Willow Road
Winnetka, Illinois 60093
Woodridge
Date: July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road
Woodridge, IL 60517
Woodstock
Date: July 4, 2019 at Dusk
Where: Emricson Park
900 W. South St
Woodstock, Illinois 60098
