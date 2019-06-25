CHICAGO (CBS) — A 70-year-old man who was reported missing last week after wandering off from his nursing home has been found, and his family said he still had an ankle monitor the center claimed he’d removed.
Charles Frazier, who suffers from dementia, went missing on June 18 around 7 p.m., when he walked out of the Villa at Windsor Park Nursing and Rehab Center. Staff waited until 1 a.m. the next morning to inform his family.
“The director of nursing said we don’t know what happened. He left and didn’t alarm. We don’t know why,” said Frazier’s niece, Tanisha Tate.
Frazier was located Monday, according to his family.
Frazier’s family said he wears an ankle bracelet that alerts staff if patients leave the facility. Tate said the center informed the family that he took off his monitoring bracelet before wandering off last week, but she said he still had the monitor when he was found.
“I want those responsible to be held accountable. It’s gross negligence,” she said last week.
CBS 2 found that Villa at Windsor Park received an overall “above average” rating and four out of five stars from Medicare. Yet, they received two out of five stars for “staffing rating.”
“They did a pretty good job but just dropped the ball on him leaving,” said his sister, Barbara Tate. “They need to do a better job.”