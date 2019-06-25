CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools LunchStop summer meal program is providing free lunch to children from 1 to 18 at nearly 100 outdoor community sites throughout Chicago this summer.
The program serves free, healthy meals to make nutritious meals more accessible to students and the community during the summer.
Locations operate from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be found at the CPS website or by calling the Illinois Hunger Hotline at (800)359-2163 or texting FOODIL to 877877.
The meals are funded through the Summer Food Service Program, which is sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture.
The program runs through Friday, August 23.