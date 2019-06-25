CHICAGO (CBS) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued and is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The biggest threat will likely be this afternoon through about 6 p.m. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible.
Hail, up to quarter-sized, is also possible in some of these storms.
The strongest storms are expected north of Interstate 88.
Another storm system is expected overnight, affecting the southern part of Chicagoland. Right now it looks like areas south of I-80 could have storms very early tomorrow morning, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.