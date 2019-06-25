CHICAGO (CBS) — A construction worker was killed in an accident just after midnight in north suburban Lake Forest.
According to Lake Forest Police, crews were doing overnight roadwork near Route 41 and Old Elm Road when they were called out for a person who had been hit a vehicle in the construction zone.
Emergency responders found the victim dead at the scene, investigators believe the worker was hit by a dump truck that was reversing during construction.
The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team was called out to investigate. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.