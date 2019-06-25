CHICAGO (CBS)– An Elgin man was charged in connection with an armed robbery of a victim he met on a dating app.
According to the Kane County State’s Attorney, Dashaun Harvest, 20, has been charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated robbery with a firearm.
Officials said the victim arranged to meet with Harvest after communicating through a dating app. In January, officials said, when the victim showed up, Harvest pointed a gun and demanded cash.
The victim gave Harvest $50 and before fleeing the scene.
“After a months-long investigation, police identified Harvest as the alleged offender,” Kane County officials stated in a press release.
Harvest appeared in court Monday and his bond was set at $200,000. He is expected back in court on July 3.