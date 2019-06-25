CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Park police are asking for help locating Franklin Jones, who is missing from Chicago Avenue in Oak Park.
Jones, 30, “suffers from medical and cognitive problems that place him at risk,” police say.
He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Jones was last seen wearing a black Chicago White Sox hat, dark framed glasses, a dark jack, a blue checkered shirt, shorts, black socks and black sandals.
He was last seen leaving his home in the 300 block of Chicago Avenue heading east.
He is known to frequent 7-Eleven convenient stores and Walmarts.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Oak Park Police Department at (708)386-3800.