CHICAGO (CBS)– Police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of stabbing and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Morgan Park.
According to Chicago police, a 15-year-old girl was approached by an offender on Sunday in the area of 116th Street and Halsted Street. The offender brought the victim to a secluded wooded area in the 10800 block of south Bishop Street.
“The victim was grabbed from behind, pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted,” Police stated in a press release. “The offender then stabbed victim about the body with a fixed blade kitchen knife.”
Officials said the offender fled when the teen defended herself with a tree branch.
The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.
The offender was last seen wearing a black “Jordan” zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans and Nike gym shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.