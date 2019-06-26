CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee at The Aviary cocktail bar reportedly was arrested Tuesday night, after spitting on Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump.
Chicago police would only say they assisted the Secret Service with “a law enforcement matter” Tuesday night at the popular West Loop cocktail bar, and the Secret Service declined to comment, but Eric Trump confirmed the incident to Breitbart News.
Eric Trump called it a “disgusting act” that demonstrates Democrats lack civility.
“It just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning,” Trump told Breitbart.
However, it appeared Trump was enjoying his time in Chicago overall. He tweeted pictures of Trump Tower, writing “It is one of the most beautiful buildings in the world!”