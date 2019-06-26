Filed Under:Beth Chapman, cancer, Dog The Bounty Hunter, Obit, reality tv

 (AP) — Beth Chapman, the brash, buxom and blonde wife and co-star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman has died.

A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Beth Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen?s Medical Center after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51.

FILE – In this June 4, 2014 file photo, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. Hawaii’s attorney general says “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman’s bail bonds business owes the state $35,000. Attorney General Doug Chin says Wednesday, July 13, 2016, his office is suing Da Kine Bail Bonds for money it promised to pay when the company’s clients skipped court. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. A tumor was removed and she was cancer-free. But she was later diagnosed with lung cancer.

Doctors at a Honolulu hospital put her in a coma last week to relieve her pain.

In 2016, Chapman was elected president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.

The A&E series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans later starred in other similar reality shows.

