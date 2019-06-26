CHICAGO (CBS)– A Cook County jail detainee was charged after officials said he tried to hire an individual to kill two people associated with his case.
“Earlier this month, Sheriff’s investigators developed information that detainee Trevon Clark was trying to find a hitman,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “On June 18, Clark met with a visitor at the jail who he thought was a hitman.”
Officials said the individual Clark actually met with was an undercover Sheriff’s officer. Clark offered to pay the undercover officer $5,000 to kill two people.
Clark has been in jail custody since August of 2018 on a murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Officials said Clark, 21, was arrested on June 24 and charged with two counts of solicitation of murder and two counts of solicitation of murder for hire.
Clark was denied bond.