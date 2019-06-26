CHICAGO (CBS) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Chicago for Cook County and Lake County, Indiana, until 9:45 p.m. and Will County until 10 p.m.
Additionally Will and Cook counties and Lake County, Indiana, are facing a Flash Flood Warning until 1 a.m.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected as well as wind damage.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist storms are moving east at 30 mph.
Torrential rain, quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.