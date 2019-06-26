CHICAGO (CBS)– Instead of resting up before he has to report to Bourbonnais, Mitchell Trubisky is keeping busy at another one of his youth football camps in Lake Forest.
As he lives out his dream as an NFL starting quarterback, Trubisky encouraged his campers to stay true to theirs too.
“The sky is the limit,” he said. “Dream as big as you possibly can and believe in that dream. Someone told me when I was at one of these camps growing up and I truly believed that. I wanted to play in the NFL one day and everything I did was working towards that and I believed in it.”
“I got the privilege to ask him a question,” 13-year-old camper Ella Dort said. “I asked him what his favorite ice cream flavor was.”
Dort said Trubisky’s favorite flavor is Haagen Dazs chocolate peanut butter ice cream.