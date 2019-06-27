CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a sad time for the CBS 2 family, but an exciting time for political reporter Derrick Blakley.
Thursday was Blakley’s final day at the station and CBS 2 went through the archives to find images of his first week at WBBM-TV, 16 years ago.
“I’ve been really fortunate to receive the support here and the reception I’ve had, most importantly, from the viewers of Chicago, who have been absolutely wonderful to me for a very, very long time,” Blakely said. “I hope I have kept their trust and I am grateful to have enjoyed their support.”
CBS 2 congratulates Derrick Blakley and wishes nothing but the best for him as he begins his next chapter.