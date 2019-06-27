CHICAGO (CBS) — As a storm complex over Wisconsin and Iowa on Thursday afternoon continues on a southeastward track, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for the Chicago area.
The models show the storms could weaken a bit, but heavy rain, some hail and lightning is still likely, especially for areas north of Interstate 80.
Heavy rain may reach the far western suburbs around 5 p.m and into the city around 7 p.m.
Damaging winds and large hail would accompany the strongest cells.