Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Weather


CHICAGO (CBS) — As a storm complex over Wisconsin and Iowa on Thursday afternoon continues on a southeastward track, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for the Chicago area.

The models show the storms could weaken a bit, but heavy rain, some hail and lightning is still likely, especially for areas north of Interstate 80.

Heavy rain may reach the far western suburbs around 5 p.m and into the city around 7 p.m.

Damaging winds and large hail would accompany the strongest cells.