CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs shortstop Javier Baez and catcher Willson Contreras were named National League All-Star starters for second straight year, voted on by fans.
Baez was the NL’s starting second baseman last year making him only the third player in major league history to start an All-Star Game at both shortstop and second base, and the first to do so in consecutive seasons. Contreras is the first Cubs catcher to start consecutive All-Star games since Gabby Hartnett in 1936-37.
White Sox catcher James McCann finished second in starter voting for American League catchers.
All-Star reserves and pitchers will be announced on Sunday, June 30. The All-Star Game will be played in Cleveland on Tuesday, July 9.