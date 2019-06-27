CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy storms moved across parts of the Chicagoland overnight, dropping as much as 6-inches of rain in some places and leading to flash-flooding in the south suburbs and parts of northwest Indiana.

Flash flooding in Crete left some intersections flooded, with up to 4-feet of standing water.

#Steger – neighborhood severely flooded just east of Union & 32nd. Residents outside checking out the damage, fire crews here helping them. pic.twitter.com/gdEo75Wl8I — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) June 27, 2019

Firefighters in Steger had to rescue a man in his 80’s after his car stalled in flood waters on Chicago Avenue near 31st Street.

Park Forest firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in her car. Crews were able to rescue her without entering the water, positioning their truck so the woman could step in.

HEAVY rains overnight! Up to 6" has fallen across parts of Chicagoland. Flooding continues in spots south of I-80. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/gcy163XkDq — Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) June 27, 2019

South suburban police dispatchers were busy overnight, with drivers navigating flood waters along Illinois Route 1, from Chicago Heights to Crete.

While most of the overnight flooding has subsided in northwest Indiana, high-standing water caused headaches for drivers along I-65, from Lowell to Merrillville.

Flash Flooding reported in Crete. We're hearing up to 4 FEET of water over some intersections. We are calling to get more info. If you are in this area…tweet @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/2RkIMhgfST — Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) June 27, 2019

Wet roads caused two semi-truck crashes late Wednesday night on I-65 near State Road 2. One semi jackknifed and the other rolled-over, both were about a half-mile apart.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning until 4:45 p.m. for parts of Kankakee County in Illinois, and parts of Porter, Lake and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.