Durbin, Duckworth Push MLB To Expand Protective Netting In All BallparksIllinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin are urging Major League Baseball to expand protective netting at all 30 major league ballparks.

Ring Of Honor World Champion Matt Taven: 'I’m Champion For A Reason'Matt Taven, who is defending his title against Jeff Cobb at Ring of Honor Best in the World, reflects on his upcoming challenge and more.

Keuchel Gets 1st Win With Braves In 5-3 Victory Over CubsDallas Keuchel said he's still rounding into form. The Atlanta Braves already like what they've seen.

Mitchell Trubisky Helps Run Youth Football Camp In Lake ForestInstead of resting up before he has to report to Bourbonnais, Mitch Trubisky is keeping busy at another one of his youth football camps in Lake Forest.

Child Hit By Foul Ball Has A Skull FractureBesides the fracture, she also had bleeding in her head and brain swelling.

White Sox Rally After Blowing Lead In 8th, Beat Boston 8-7Chicago had leads of 3-0, 5-2 and 6-4 before the Red Sox scored three in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead and hand White Sox closer Alex Colomé (3-1) his first blown save in 17 opportunities.