CHICAGO (CBS) — A registered sex offender, who listed a child care center as his home address is now back behind bars.

Mark Heyer, 52, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of West Addison Street. He is now charged with a felony for violating the sex offender registration multiple times.

(Credit: CPD)

Heyer was convicted of sexually abusing a 6-year-old in 1998. CBS 2 recently discovered he had listed his home address as the Saint Vincent de Paul Center in Lincoln Park.

 