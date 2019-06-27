REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores her sides first goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women\'s World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
(CBS) — The United States’ women’s national soccer team plays France in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Friday.
The match begins at 2 p.m., Chicago time, and here are a few bars that are holding watch parties.
The Globe Pub – 1934 W. Irving Park Road (North Center)
Fado Irish Pub – 100 W Grand Ave. (River North)
AJ Hudson’s – 3801 N Ashland (Lakeview)
Cleos — 1935 W Chicago Ave, (Ukrainian Village)