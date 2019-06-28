CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a man who died after eating a “white substance” while fleeing police in north suburban Waukegan is using officers of using excessive force.

Waukegan police said detectives went to a home on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 3 p.m. Thursday to execute a search warrant for drugs.

When they arrived, they saw 31-year-old Avion Cotton pull up in his truck and approach the house. Police said he was the subject of an active arrest warrant, and began running away when detectives approached him, but he fell down.

Officers caught up to him and arrested him.

While he was being placed into custody, Cotton allegedly began chewing on an “unknown white substance,” police said. He refused police commands to spit it out, and became “physically distressed.”

Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cotton’s family and other witnesses said police used excessive force.

“They was beating up Avion. They was tasing him,” his cousin Anita Johnson said. “He wasn’t violent. He wasn’t a gangbanger. Yes, he had been to prison. Yes, he did wrong, but that’s not who he was a person. There’s just things he’s done.”

Witnesses said officers used force on Cotton even though he wasn’t moving.

“He wasn’t fighting them. They was on him, and choking him, macing him,” witness Nicki Flowers said. “When I came out of the house he was laying in the yard with handcuffs on. He couldn’t do nothing, because he had handcuffs on. I had seen eight officers jump out over him. When they was standing over him he wasn’t moving.”

The Lake County Coroner’s office said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles requested Illinois State Police to investigate Cotton’s death.