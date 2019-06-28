  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 Election, Democratic Candidates, Democratic Debates, Joe Biden, Rainbow Push

CHICAGO (CBS) — One day after the Democratic debates, former Vice President Joe Biden is in Chicago.

He defended his record on desegregated school busing after being blasted by California Senator Kamala Harris.

Biden spoke Friday at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Convention.

The event focuses on erasing racism and inequality  in business, health, technology and education.

A growing list of Democratic candidates are scheduled to attend the convention over the next few days, including senators Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand. Also Senator Bernie Sanders, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke.

The convention wraps up on Tuesday.