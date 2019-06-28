CHICAGO (CBS) — One day after the Democratic debates, former Vice President Joe Biden is in Chicago.
He defended his record on desegregated school busing after being blasted by California Senator Kamala Harris.
Biden spoke Friday at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Convention.
The event focuses on erasing racism and inequality in business, health, technology and education.
A growing list of Democratic candidates are scheduled to attend the convention over the next few days, including senators Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand. Also Senator Bernie Sanders, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke.
The convention wraps up on Tuesday.