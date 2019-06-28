CHICAGO (CBS) — A fisherman was rushed to the hospital Friday morning, after he nearly drowned trying to retrieve his boat when it slipped from a boathouse on the Chicago River.

Authorities said two men had just returned to the dock at the Weed Street Boathouse when their fishing boat came loose from the dock. One man jumped into the water to retrieve it as the other stayed on the dock.

After about five minutes, the man on the dock couldn’t see his friend in the water anymore, and called for help, then jumped in the water to try to find his friend.

Report of 2 persons in the water at 1550 N. Kingsbury: 1 person removed and refused transport; 1 person removed and transported to NW Hospital. Divers are out of the water. pic.twitter.com/DCfaWDD2uO — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 28, 2019

Police Department and Fire Department marine units both responded to the scene. Firefighters rescued the man who went in to try to save his friend. Police found the man who had gone in to retrieve the boat, and paramedics performed CPR.

The first man who went into the water was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. His condition was not available.

The other man declined to go to the hospital.