CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home in the Englewood neighborhood overnight.
The fire started around 2 a.m. at a house near 60th and Carpenter.
The home was gutted in the blaze, but a man living inside was just happy he didn’t lose his dog, who was hiding inside the burning house.
Firefighters rescued the dog. Now his owner and another person living in the home are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross while they look for another place to stay.
No one was injured in the fire.