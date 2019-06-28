CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was sexually assaulted in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last weekend, after she got into an SUV she believed was the rideshare she had ordered.
Police said the 21-year-old woman got into a gray SUV around 1 a.m. Saturday, believing it was her rideshare.
She fell asleep during the ride, and when she woke up, a man was sexually assaulting her inside the vehicle while it was parked near Schubert and Racine.
The woman got out of the SUV, which drove west on Schubert.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
No one was in custody. Area North detectives were investigating.
Police did not say if the driver of the SUV was an actual rideshare driver.