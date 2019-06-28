CHICAGO (CBS) — Eugene is this Friday’s PAWS Pet of The Week.
Eugene is a sweet and cuddly 10-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, who loves going for car rides and has lots of pep in his step.
This special senior has impressed PAWS Chicago volunteers with his encyclopedia of tricks.
Eugene is looking for an adopter who can manage his heart condition.
This weekend, PAWS Chicago is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs (7 months and older) and cats (1 year and older) who are looking for a home, during their Summer Lovin’ adoption event, on Saturday and Sunday.
You can see a list of all the adoptable animals at PAWS Chicago on their website.