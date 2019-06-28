CHICAGO (CBS) — Growing concern about recent crimes on Chicago’s North Side.

On Thursday, a gunman shot and killed a 17 year-old boy, near the Morse Red Line station in Rogers Park. Last week, another attack outside a different train station, not far away.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story from Rogers Park where she spoke with a victim.

That victim said he was coming home from the Rolling Stones concert Friday when he was attacked by two people outside the Jarvis train station. He described the attack as unprovoked and brought it to attention of the 49th alderman.

The attack happened early Saturday morning, as 57-year-old Steven Krutz was leaving the Jarvis train station. He had just called for an Uber when he saw two people arguing.

“They asked me what are you looking at. I won’t use the expletive and I said nothing. And the next thing I know, they were both in my face and before I knew anything they both started punching me.”

Krutz said several people saw what happened and called police. But by the time officers got there, his attackers, a man and woman, were already gone. Krutz was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises to his face.

He knows it could have been much worse.

“I just want to bring this to light,” Krutz said. “I don’t want to see it get swept under the rug because this is happening way too often.”

The crime happened just around the corner from where Jason Litwin lives in Rogers Park. He and his friend saw what happened from across the street. They yelled to try to get them to stop.

“It was a full on brawl and assault it was horrible,” Litwin said.

While police search for the people responsible, on Thursday a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near the Morse Red Line station, just down the street from the ward office of new Ald. Maria Hadden (49th.)

Crime is actually down in Rogers Park per police data. But the recent crimes are still alarming. So the alderman is organizing a safety town hall next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Willye White Park.