CHICAGO (CBS) — A 62-year-old woman is in the hospital after being attacked in a parking lot Thursday afternoon in the 7500 block of South Stony Island.
According to police she was seated in her gray 2016 Honda sedan when a man riding a bicycle approached her, pointed a weapon, and told her to get out of the car.
Police said the man struck her in the face, got in her car, and fled east on 76th Street.
The victim went to nearby Jackson Park Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
No one is in custody. Area South Detectives are investigating.