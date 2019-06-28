CHICAGO (CBS) — The woman who was killed by a Red Line train after she dropped her phone on the tracks and tried to retrieve it has been identified as 37-year-old Felon Smith.
Police have said Smith dropped her phone on the tracks at the 69th Street station on the Red Line around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.
She went down onto the tracks to retrieve it, and was hit by a northbound train.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office released her name Friday morning.
Service on the Red Line was disrupted for about 2 ½ hours after the incident.