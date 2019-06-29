CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending in a wild series of carjackings Saturday morning in Aurora. Police say the armed suspect stole and crashed a minivan then stole other cars from people who stopped to help.
It started at 5:25 a.m. when a man carjacked a gray minivan at a gas station on South Broadway.
Just eight minutes later at 5:33 a.m., a patrol officer discovered the crashed minivan a few miles away near Lake and Indian Trail. The suspect later carjacked a black Chevy from a man who stopped to help.
Four minutes later at 5:37 a.m., police responded to a rollover crash on I-88 near Farnsworth. They arrived to find the stolen Chevy and an 18-year-old victim who told police the suspect took her gray Dodge when she stopped to assist.
At 7:29 a.m., state police caught up with the suspect when he crashed that car after a brief chase along I-290 in Bellwood.