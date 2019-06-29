CHICAGO (CBS) — A fisherman who jumped into the Chicago River near Goose Island after his boat started slipping away from the dock has died, after divers pulled him from the water and rushed him to the hospital.
Police said, shortly before 9 a.m., 22-year-old Dylan Wallace tried to grab his fishing boat after it came undone from a dock near Kingsbury and Weed streets. He jumped in the water to try to get his boat, but didn’t resurface.
His friend called for help and went into the river to try to find him.
Police Department and Fire Department marine units both responded to the scene. Firefighters rescued the man who went in to try to save his friend. Divers pulled both men from the water.
The first man who went into the water was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The other man declined to go to the hospital.