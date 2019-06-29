CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicagoans are in for a hot and humid weekend.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, Saturday temperatures will stay in the 70s with a chance of afternoon showers.
Curran said the high temperature at O’Hare is 85 degrees.
On Sunday, there is a chance for storms in the afternoon and a marginal chance for severe storms.
Sunday’s high temperature is predicted to be near 90 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to stay near 90 degrees on Monday and upper 80s throughout the week. Scattered storms are predicted from Tuesday through the rest of the week.