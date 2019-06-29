Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police, CPD, dementia, Missing Person, West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — UPDATE: Anthony Grosch, 83, who suffers from dementia and was reported missing Friday, has been located and reunited with his family, according to Chicago police.

(Credit: CPD)

He was last seen near 370 N. Desplaines St. in the West Town neighborhood. He was wearing eye glasses with silver frames, hearing aids, a black jacket, black shirt, black Under Armor pants and black shoes.

Grosch has a large scar on his chest from surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.