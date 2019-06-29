CHICAGO (CBS) — UPDATE: Anthony Grosch, 83, who suffers from dementia and was reported missing Friday, has been located and reunited with his family, according to Chicago police.
He was last seen near 370 N. Desplaines St. in the West Town neighborhood. He was wearing eye glasses with silver frames, hearing aids, a black jacket, black shirt, black Under Armor pants and black shoes.
Grosch has a large scar on his chest from surgery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.