CHICAGO (CBS) — As we inch closer to July 4, some Chicagoans worry gun violence is becoming too great a threat. Since 7 p.m. Friday, at least two dozen people have been shot.

Kyra Reed witnessed two teens get shot by the park where her 3-year-old daughter plays. Now, she’s planning on leaving the only place she’s ever called home.

“When you leave the house now, you don’t know if you’re coming back,” said Reed, who’s lived in North Lawndale her whole life. “We used to have fun around here like we didn’t worry about nobody pulling up, shooting or nothing. But now, you’ve got to be cautious of every car.”

A little after midnight Saturday morning, two teenagers were injured during a drive-by shooting less than a block away from Reed’s home.

“We heard the shots, but we thought it was fireworks,” she said. “You can’t even take your kids to the park now. They can’t play.”

Reed said she stayed with the 17-year-old victims until an ambulance arrived.

“I was telling him to breathe because he was panicking. It looked like he was in shock,” she said.

Residents in Humboldt Park were also shocked when they woke up to detectives at their doors after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed near Huron and Kedzie around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Just a half mile away at Walnut and Kedzie, 54-year-old Henry Daniels lost his life in a shooting shortly after 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Some are now fed up with the community’s lack of action.

One 84-year-old is calling on Chicagoans to report what they know to police.

“I truly think we all have got to get involved whether we chose to or not,” the woman said.

Chicago police say besides the two victims who died during the weekend shootings, several others are still in critical condition at area hospitals.

So far, just one arrest has been made in relation to the 16 shootings since Friday night.