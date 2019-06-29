CHICAGO (CBS) — The South Shore Line and Metra will operate additional trains Sunday to accommodate riders heading to the Chicago Pride Parade.
In a tweet, the South Shore Line also reminded riders that alcohol is prohibited on trains Sunday and warned riders about disorderly conduct.
Metra will run extra trains on the BNSF, UP North and UP West lines. Other lines operating tomorrow will offer extra seating capacity.
Metra is also offering a $5 Lyft discount on rides between stations on all Metra lines that operate on Sundays and the parade. Riders can use the code “LyftMetra19” for up to two rides on Sunday for a total savings of $10 per rider.
The parade steps off at noon at Montrose and Broadway and ends near Diversey and Sheridan.