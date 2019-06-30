CHICAGO (CBS) — A 69-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at a four-story apartment building in Ashburn.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to flames on the second floor of an apartment building near 82nd and Kedzie.
The woman was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
In the wake of that deadly fire, Chicago firefighters were out canvassing along South Kedzie Sunday morning.
Even though there were working smoke detectors in the building, the Chicago Fire Department still wants to remind everyone about the importance of testing their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.