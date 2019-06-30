CHICAGO (CBS)– As Chicagoans gather for the Pride Parade in Boystown, severe storms are on the way.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, the main threats for Sunday afternoon are damaging thunderstorms winds, large hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Curran said the storms could start between 1 to 3 p.m.
He said there is the chance for an isolated tornado northwest of the city.
With possible storms, temperatures will stay near 90 degrees Sunday and drop to the 70s in the evening.
On Monday, there is a chance of showers of thunderstorms in the morning, with a high of 90 degrees.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week with scattered storms.