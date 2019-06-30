CHICAGO (CBS)– A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle fleeing police in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
Officials said the incident took place in the 9900 block of South Van Vlissingen Road on Sunday just after 11:30 a.m.
Police said a victim reported his white Jeep stolen. Once the vehicle was located and identified by the victim, officers attempted to curb the vehicle.
Police said the vehicle then fled at a “high speed” and lost control. The vehicle crashed into a CTA bus shelter, fatally striking a pedestrian seated inside the shelter.
Three occupants of the vehicle are in custody, according to police.
This incident is under investigation.