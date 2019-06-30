CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday’s hot, humid weather made it tough for firefighters responding to a house fire in Chicago’s Fernwood neighborhood.
When crews arrived, they found flames shooting through the roof of a home near 104th and Wentworth. A pregnant woman in her 20s jumped from a second story window to escape the flames and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Chicago firefighters had to work in shifts to stay hydrated and avoid heat exhaustion.
The district chief at the scene said firefighters did not hear any smoke detectors.
There is still no word on the cause of the fire.