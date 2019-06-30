CHICAGO (CBS)– A third body has been recovered and identified following a deadly boat crash on the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal Wednesday night.
Four people were on the boat when it crashed early Wednesday morning.
The third body was identified as 40-year-old Raul Cezares.
One man’s body was already recovered when another person was found Friday night.
Elmer Jimenez’s fiancee, Joanna Feliciano, said he went out on a boat Tuesday with a few friends. Investigators found Jimenez’s body in the water Wednesday not far from where the boat was discovered. They say only the bow was above the water.
A second body was recovered Friday night and a third Saturday.
As of Saturday evening, one person, who was onboard, still remains missing.