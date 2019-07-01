CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending against the driver and two passengers of a stolen car, after the vehicle struck and killed a man waiting for a bus Sunday morning in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.
Michael Jordan, 27, was sitting inside the CTA bus shelter at the corner of 99th and Van Vlissingen around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, when a white 2016 Jeep Cherokee fleeing from police obliterated the bus shelter.
Jordan was killed in the collision.
“This is going to sadden this neighborhood, especially because we know this man,” Darryl Edwards said. “It’s a close-knit neighborhood. Nine times out of ten, people know him.”
Police said the Cherokee had been reported stolen earlier Sunday near 101st and Crandon. When the owner pointed out the stolen vehicle to police, they tried to pull over the Jeep, but it fled the scene.
As the speeding SUV approached 99th and Van Vlissingen, the driver lost control, and smashed into the bush shelter, sending shattered glass and shards of twisted metal all over the pavement. The roof of the bus shelter ended up on its roof.
“It’s frightening, very frightening, because I go out there and sit some days myself,” neighbor Lula Miles said.
The driver and two passengers in the SUV were taken into custody after the crash. Charges were pending Monday morning.