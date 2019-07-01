CHICAGO (CBS) — These 20-year-old cow are making some new … moooves.
The super-popular Cows On Parade from the summer of 1999 are coming back for a limited time on Michigan Avenue this month.
The brightly colored fiberglass bovines inspired other cities to line their streets with their own statues of everything from lobsters to pigs.
Some 20 cows will be on display. They include some of the original exhibit’s most popular cows.
Visitors are encouraged to snap pictures and share them using the hashtag #cowscomehome.