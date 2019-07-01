CHICAGO (CBS) — A stroll down the Chicago Riverwalk turned into a frightening moment when a woman says her dog was shocked along the popular path.

Now the dog owner is concerned it could happen to children. That’s why the family says they want the community to know what happened in a vibrant recreational area that is visited by thousands.

“It was frightening,” says Joan Pippen. “Grateful my dog is alive.”

Pippen says it happened Friday during a family rehearsal dinner for her son, who was getting married the next day. Pippen’s daughter decided to take their dog Rosie and her dog Raleigh for a stroll along the Riverwalk. As Rosie walked along an area covered in wet mulch she fell to the ground and started shaking for nearly 10 seconds.

“You see a creature on the floor kind of twitching,” says Pippen.

As for Raleigh, Pippen says he yelped when his two paws touched the ground covered in mulch. Fortunately he was pulled back.

“She was totally covered in mud,” Pippen says. “She was OK, and I’m really grateful for that.”

The Pippen family wasted no time in contacting Ald. Brendan Reilly and nearby business owners about what happened.

Pippen hopes the issue is resolved before someone is seriously injured.

“It’s not only about the dog but any other toddler can step up there,” Pippen said. “It could have been a tragedy.”

The city’s Fleet and Facility Management is responsible for the Riverwalk and said it responded immediately after being notified and is looking into it.

Residents can call 311 if they experience something similar.