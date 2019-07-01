CHICAGO (CBS) — Two sisters giving the gift of life leading to a day of smiles, hugs and hope.
Sisters Hannah and Bethany Goralski decided to donate a kidney to a complete stranger back in March, in memory of their father who died of Crohn’s disease.
Loved ones of the people who got their kidneys were so moved, they donated a kidney to an anonymous person in need, too.
That led to five pairs of donors and recipients who met Monday for the very first time, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The sisters said they can’t believe it.
“We knew there was a potential for a change,” said Bethany Goralski. “It’s exciting to think that just my kidney didn’t know one person but helped all these people.”
The latest recipients of a healthy kidney have now inspired loved ones willing to donate one of their kidneys to keep the chains going.