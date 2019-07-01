CHICAGO (CBS)– For the first time in 2019, Mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in Lake County.
According to the Lake County Health Department, mosquitoes sampled on June 13 in Highland Park tested positive for the virus.
“The mosquito pool is the first confirmed indicator of West Nile presence in Lake County in 2019,” Lake County officials stated in a press release.
According to the Lake County Health Department, there have been 73 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Lake County and four confirmed deaths since 2002.
As for Cook County, mosquitoes in Skokie and Wilmette tested positive for West Nile Virus.
According to the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District, the mosquitoes were collected from traps on June 5.
Lake County officials recommend avoiding mosquitoes by using insect repellent, avoiding standing water, wearing protective clothing and avoiding prime times like dusk and dawn.