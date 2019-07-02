CHICAGO (CBS) — One Chicago alderman fears the Fourth of July holiday will only make the growing rat problem worse as more garbage means more food for critters.

The city is posting signs in the alleys to make sure residents remember to keep the area clean and the garbage contained in the bins.

Walking down an alley near 47th and Wood reveals a large number of garbage cans overflowing, used furniture, boxes and animal feces scattered across the ground.

“All this is exposed right here, which means rats, possums, raccoons, any kind of rodent, cats even, can have easy access,” said Ald. Raymond Lopez.

Lopez said that the garbage overflow is causing a surge in rats in the area.

Even though CBS 2’s Cesar Rodriguez didn’t spot the rodents, the signs of gnawed plastic were visible.

The 15th Ward has seen an increase in rodent abatement requests. In 2018 there were 368 reports compared to 412 just in the first six months of 2019. The ward ranks 15th out of the 50 wards in Chicago.

Lopez blames residents and landlords and said that with the Fourth of July around the corner the garbage pickup will be delayed a few days.

“That’s going to be a buffet for all the rats in the neighborhood,” he said.

If residents do not dump their garbage properly in the cans, they are looking at fines between $300 and $600 for each offense.

As part of the fight against rodents, 308 alleys in the 15th Ward will be baited to catch the vermin.